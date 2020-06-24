Robbie Earle saddened by ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ banner | Football News



















0:57



Robbie Earle was saddened by the offensive banner flown over Manchester City’s game against Burnley but says the result of Ben Mee has given him expect the long run

Robbie Earle was saddened by the offensive banner flown over Manchester City’s game against Burnley but says the result of Ben Mee has given him expect the future

Robbie Earle says he is saddened that the ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ banner has “hijacked” the Black Lives Matter movement, but says the reaction of Clarets captain Ben Mee has given him hope for the future.

The offensive banner was flown on the Etihad right after kick-off in Monday’s match between Burnley and Manchester City – just moments after the players had taken a knee in support of Black Lives Matter.

Burnley immediately condemned the banner, while club captain Mee said that he was “ashamed and embarrassed” in his post-match interview.

Sky Sports News presenter Mike Wedderburn released a video on Tuesday in reaction to the incident, explaining the point behind Black Lives Matter and their own experiences of racism.

Former Port Vale and Wimbledon midfielder Earle, who now works as a pundit for NBCSN, was brought to tears by the clip when speaking on the channel’s Premier League Mornings show.

“As a black man I now live in America, I’ve almost got two different guises,” Earle said.

“There’s a black man who wears a shirt and tie, who’s on TELEVISION and talks in an English voice and gets treated a certain way. There’s still another black man who wears hoodies and sweats and lives in the city and comes up against things, and there’s three things I’d say.

1:12 Sky Sports News presenter Mike Wedderburn explains the objective of the Black Lives Matter movement and just why a banner flown over Burnley’s match at Manchester City was so offensive Sky Sports News presenter Mike Wedderburn explains the objective of the Black Lives Matter movement and just why a banner flown over Burnley’s match at Manchester City was so offensive

“There’s the nudge. The nudging is, once weekly, once every couple of weeks you walk into an establishment and also you see the nudge go and also you see heads turn and individuals looking. That happens on a regular occurrence.

“You see the crossover. The crossover is, I may be walking down the street and I see, usually women in fairness, I’ll see her start walking and she will get her bag and she’ll cross the road and as she crosses on the road I sort of want to myself, ‘Is she likely to stay on that side’? I walk along and reverse and she’s crossed right back over. There’s a stereotype of a black man that is fearful.

“Mike talks about, we go into a store. I call it the man-to-man. The moment I head into a store, the security guard will soon be 10 yards away from me, almost watching my movement.

“Those are the items that happen on a regular basis, those will be the reasons why Black Lives Matter is so crucial. I was so saddened it got hijacked yesterday [Monday] because we have so much work to do.”

A banner reading ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ was towed by a plane throughout Manchester City’s game against Burnley at the Etihad

Earle says the reaction of Mee, Burnley and the Premier League has given him optimism for future years – as has the defiant response from black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, who has vowed to continue his fight for equality after having a noose was found in his garage earlier in the day in this month.

“The other thing that gave me hope is that Bubba Wallace said yesterday, he took off his mask and said ‘You won’t break this smile.’ I almost took off mine was like, ‘You won’t break our spirit’,” added Earle.

“When Ben Mee says the things that he says, in the event that you didn’t view a picture of Ben Mee you’d think he’s black. He was going right through what we’re going through, he’s seeing it through the lens of a black man.

“That is change, that is progression, that’s people standing with you in the fight, and if we can stand together in the fight, we have a chance.”