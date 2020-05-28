Robber who waged ‘campaign of burglary’ against wealthy homeowners jailed after £100k raid

A millionaire’s fiancee was robbed of £100,000 price of jewelry by a pretend tradesman who waged a “campaign of burglary” against wealthy homeowners, a court docket heard.

Stacey Tomlinson, engaged to Nick Astley, 54, proprietor of the taxi agency Metro automobiles of Bolton, was burgled by two robbers who she allowed into her secluded home in Lostock after they claimed to be labourers employed to do guttering work.

The bride-to-be led the thieves across the £1m property to the posh gems after one threatened to make use of a “handgun” hid in his coat pocket if she didn’t comply.

At one level throughout the raid, Ms Tomlinson, who is in her 30s, tried to distract her terrified daughters, aged three and three months, from the ordeal by exhibiting them Christmas items on her laptop computer in the lounge.

But the older baby sobbed, saying: “Mummy I don’t like it”, as one of the robbers stroked her hair, Bolton Crown Court was advised.

The thieves escaped with four rings price £97,500, together with her three carat engagement ring, together with different valuables and CCTV tools from the home.

No-one was injured throughout the armed theft, which occurred round 9am as Ms Tomlinson was getting ready her older daughter for nursery final November.

Police later arrested former resort supervisor Peter Paradi, 44, after they acquired a tip he was staying at a rented home 60 miles away in Wrexham.