Rob Smith: Floyd protesters vandalism shows ‘stunning lack of knowledge of American history’

Earlier in the week, National Guard troops protected the Lincoln Memorial amongst others in Washington, D.C., after protesting vandals defaced it as well as other historical monuments, including at New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral — a cherished site for American Catholics.

“When I see images like the one which you just showed [of Lincoln statuary vandalized] — when I see all of these images of these historical monuments that have been defaced in the name of dismantling racism, it really does indicate a stunning lack of knowledge of just basic American history,” that he said.

Lincoln, the very first Republican elected president, is better known for leading the United States through its Civil War victory and his crusade to abolish slavery — which culminated with the ratification of the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution in 1865, shortly before he was assassinated by way of a Confederate sympathizer from Maryland named John Wilkes Booth.

“It’s really unfortunate that this is happening,” Smith told host Steve Hilton. “When I see the defacement and destruction, it reminds me of the fact that Black Lives Matter and a lot of the people who are marching — they are losing a lot of people that supported this movement.”

“They are losing a lot of people that support standing up against police brutality against African-Americans [and] coming together as a country to find out how we end this stain of racism…” that he continued, saying that the anti-police-brutality protesters who elect to vandalize or loot lose from more moderate Americans who accept their goal but abhor the destruction and civil unrest.”

Smith said the violent aspect of some of the protests makes the whole movement seem “a little less relevant” in certain people’s minds.

Independent Women’s Voice president Tammy Bruce added that the political left “never knows when to stop.”

“Eventually, you find out that the ‘mob’ is not driven by principles,” she remarked. “The ‘mob’ is the ‘mob’ — and they want to destroy everything,” she said.

Bruce said the ignorance of those that attacked the Lincoln Memorial in Foggy Bottom proves those folks’ goal is “destruction and rage” above all else.