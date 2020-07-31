Rob Simmons: Wallaby confirms New South Wales Waratahs departure | Rugby Union News

Australia second row linked with a move to Premiership side London Irish
Last Updated: 31/07/20 8:07am
Wallabies Test centurion Rob Simmons has confirmed he’ll leave the New South Wales Waratahs at the end of the Super Rugby AU competition to take a deal overseas.
Simmons has been related to a proceed to English Premiership club London Irish where he is anticipated to form an all-Australian 2nd row with Wallaby Adam Coleman.
Simmons, who took over the Waratahs captaincy after Wallabies flanker Michael Hooper gave it up pre-season, said it had been a “tough decision” to leave but time for a fresh opportunity.
“Timing with situations like this can’t always be perfect, but the Waratahs have been fantastic in understanding my desire to take on a new challenge,” the 31-year-old said in a statement on Friday.
“I’ve loved my time in Super Rugby and the last few years with the Waratahs, it’s a wonderful organisation and it’s been an honour to lead this group throughout 2020.”
Simmons joined the Waratahs in 2018 after 114 matches with the Queensland Reds.
The Waratahs are second-bottom midway through the five-team Super Rugby AU with one win from four games.
“His leadership and influence over our squad has been outstanding to witness – particularly given the challenges we’ve all recently faced,” Waratahs coach Rob Penney said.