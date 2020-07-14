Rob Reiner Unravels As He Accuses President Trump Of ‘Murdering Americans’

Hollywood actor and director Rob Reiner had yet another anti-Trump meltdown on Monday, this time going so far as to accuse the president of “murdering Americans” through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over 135,000 dead and counting. The President of the United States is killing US. You can trash doctors and scientists. You can try to spin your way out of this. But you can’t spin death,” Reiner tweeted. He then added later in the day, “There’s no other way to say this: Donald Trump is murdering Americans.”

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, Reiner has gleefully been using it to attack President Trump. He’s virtually blamed the entire virus on Trump, despite the fact that the illness originated in China and has impacted countries all over the world.

“There’s no other way to put this: Donald Trump is causing people in NY to DIE,” Reiner tweeted in March, right when the pandemic was starting. In June, he went on to add, “A vote for Trump is a vote for Death.”

Reiner’s hatred for President Trump has blinded him to any other leaders who could be at fault for coronavirus deaths in the U.S. Though New York State accounts for nearly 24 percent of the entire nation’s coronavirus fatalities, Reiner has never spoken out against New York’s Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has also been using Trump as a scapegoat.

“Trump’s COVID scandal makes Nixon’s Watergate look innocent,” Cuomo said on Monday. “No one died in the Watergate scandal.”

Instead, Reiner has only continued his attacks on Trump. On Tuesday morning, he tweeted, “Donald Trump says if you test, you create cases. Donald Trump is out of his f***ing mind.”

It’s sad that someone who was once as talented as Reiner projects to nothing less than a bitter old man spewing deranged nonsense on Twitter on a daily basis. Someone should remind Reiner that nobody has ever cared what he thinks about politics, so his crazed rants will have no impact on the next election whatsoever.

You’re just wasting your own time, buddy!

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on July 14, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

