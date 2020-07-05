Rob Reiner Says ‘We Will Find Out How Many Racists Live In America’ On Election Day

The radically liberal Hollywood personality Rob Reiner just launched another unhinged attack on supporters of President Donald Trump, saying that “we will find out how many racists live in America” on Election Day.

“Trump is a stone cold racist who is running his campaign as a proud White Supremacist,” Reiner tweeted. “On Nov.3 we will find out how many racists live in America.”

Reiner not just loves to shame President Trump, he enjoys going after his supporters aswell. Last year, he claimed that all Trump supporters are “racist,” trying to shame countless Americans along the way.

“The President of the United States is a racist,” Reiner tweeted. “He’s made it abundantly clear his re-election is based on white nationalism. If you support him, there can be no distinction between you being a racist and a racist enabler. They are the same.”

Last month, Reiner tweeted, “Trump’s 2020 election platform: Kill as many Americans as possible.”

Before Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last month, Reiner claimed that Trump didn’t care about the healthiness of his supporters who attended.

“Feeling Americans are devastated by the heartbreaking loss of life from the dual viruses of racism and corona,” he tweeted. “Our President, a sociopath, doesn’t care. He’s even ok if his cult followers in Tulsa die. Nov. 3 can’t come soon enough.”

Perhaps Reiner’s most infamous of all attacks on Trump came when he outrageously accused him of being an accessory to murder over COVID deaths.

“I’m not a lawyer, but it seems to me if you’re the most influential person in America and you tell the public that a deadly viral pandemic is a hoax & countless citizens accept that as reality, do nothing to protect themselves then end up dead, you might be an accessory,” he tweeted in March.

Like the true Hollywood narcissist he is, Reiner seems to believe that these attacks on Trump will actually accomplish something with regards to stopping him from being reelected. Here’s hoping that Reiner learns the hard way how powerless that he really is come November.

This piece was compiled by PopZette Staff on July 4, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

