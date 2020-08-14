Rob Reiner Says He’d Go To The Polls To Put This ‘Racist Criminal’ Trump Behind Bars

Hollywood actor and director Rob Reiner just embarrassed himself once again by going on yet another conspiracy-filled rant against President Donald Trump on Twitter. This time, he said that he would risk getting COVID-19 just to go to the polls and vote Trump out of office. He then fantasized about putting Trump in prison.

“Destroying the USPS is a violation of Federal Law. Trump is breaking it to steal this election. No one wants to choose between voting and dying. But to put this Racist Criminal behind bars & save our Democracy, I’d go to the poll,” Reiner tweeted to his 1.2 million followers, accusing the president of trying to dismantle the United States Postal Service (USPS) and steal the election.

This came hours after Trump said during a press conference that he opposes additional funding for the USPS because of concerns that it will be used for mail-in voting this November, citing concerns over fraud and mismanagement.

“We want people to vote, but we want people to vote so when they vote it means one…