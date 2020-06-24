Rob Reiner Says ‘A Vote For Trump Is A Vote For Death’ In Latest Twitter Meltdown

Hollywood actor and director Rob Reiner is becoming infamous in several circles for his daily deranged meltdowns against President Donald Trump and his supporters. Tuesday was no different for Reiner, as he threw yet another tantrum in an attempt to shame anyone who dares to vote for Trump.

“A vote for Trump is a vote for Death,” Reiner tweeted yesterday afternoon.

A vote for Trump is just a vote for Death. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 23, 2020

Not stopping there, Reiner was at it again on Wednesday morning, when that he tweeted, “The Ship of Trump is sinking. And all his fellow Racist Rats are going with it.”

The Ship of Trump is sinking. And all his fellow Racist Rats ‘re going with it. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 24, 2020

Reiner’s “death” comment is apparently his latest attempt to blame President Trump for the coronavirus deaths in the United States, despite the fact that the herpes virus originated in China and has killed hundreds of thousands of individuals from all over the world.

The Hollywood personality has been trying to nonsensically pin COVID-19 deaths on Trump right from the start, infamously tweeting back in March that “Trump is causing people in NY to DIE.”

There’s no other way to place this: Donald Trump is causing people in NY to DIE. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 24, 2020

Just days before that, Reiner had demanded Trump be taken off office for the way he’d handled this pandemic.

“We will get through this. But unfortunately not with the help of this President,” that he tweeted. “First he must be removed from the public square to let competent experts take over, then he must be removed from office to allow US to heal.”

We will get through this. But unfortunately perhaps not with the help of this President. First he should be removed from people square to let competent experts take control, then he should be removed from office to allow US to heal. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 16, 2020

Reiner is such a self-centered Hollywood liberal that he actually thinks that by spewing out this nonsense each day, he’s hurting Trump’s odds of being reelected. Of course, nothing that he says will impact any such thing when it comes to this election, so he might desire to start preparing himself for four more years of Trump.

This piece was published by PopZette Staff on June 24, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

