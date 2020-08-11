Rob Reiner Outrageously Claims Trump Gettysburg Speech Would Be Tribute To ‘White Supremacy’

Hollywood star and director Rob Reiner released yet another outrageous attack on Donald Trump on Monday, this time stating that if the president were to offer a speech accepting his celebration’s election at the historical Civil War battleground at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, it would be a tribute to “White Supremacy.”

“Trump brilliantly narrows down the location of his acceptance speech,” Reiner tweeted. “Either break yet another law and do it at the WH, or do it at Gettysburg and celebrate your devotion to White Supremacy.”

Trump remarkably limits the place of his approval speech. Either break yet another law and do it at the WH, or do it at Gettysburg and commemorate your dedication to White Supremacy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 10, 2020

The law that Reiner was describing was the Hatch Act, which critics state would avoid the president from providing a simply political speech at the White House, according to Breitbart News.

CNN press reporter Jeremy Diamond echoed Reiner later on in the day, recommending that Trump may pick Gettysburg “because this is a president who has positioned himself as a defender of Confederate symbols and monuments to Confederate generals.”