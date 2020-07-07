Rob Reiner Outrageously Claims That ‘Trump Thinks He Can Win With Only Racists’

Hollywood director and actor Rob Reiner generally seems to spend his days obsessing over his hatred for President Donald Trump and his supporters.

In today’s attack on Trump and those who plan to vote for him, Reiner claimed that the president will “lose big” because he is with respect to the support of racists to win.

“Trump thinks he can win with only racists,” Reiner tweeted on Tuesday morning. “Yes there are a lot of racists in this country. But the vast majority of US are loving inclusive people. He will lose. He will lose big.”

Trump thinks he can win with only racists. Yes there are a lot of racists in this country. But the vast majority of US are loving inclusive people. He will totally lose. He will totally lose big. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 7, 2020

Reiner has long stuck to his convictions that every single person who voted for Trump is a racist. In the method, he is attacking the characters of countless conservative Americans simply because they think differently than he does.

“Trump is a stone cold racist who is running his campaign as a proud White Supremacist,” he tweeted last week. “On Nov.3 we will find out how many racists live in America.”

Trump is a stone cold racist who is running his campaign as a proud White Supremacist. On Nov.3 we will discover how many racists live in America. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 3, 2020

Reiner’s feelings about Trump and his supporters can best be summed up by a tweet that that he posted last July, when he stated, “The President of the United States is a racist. He’s made it abundantly clear his re-election is based on white nationalism. If you support him, there can be no distinction between you being a racist and a racist enabler. They are the same.”

The President of the United States is really a racist. He’s made it profusely clear his re-election is dependant on white nationalism. If you support him, there can be no distinction between you being truly a racist and a racist enabler. They are the same. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 29, 2019

Calling Trump supporters “deplorables” did not repay for Hillary Clinton, yet liberals like Reiner continue steadily to think that publicly shaming conservatives is a surefire way to make sure that the president loses this election.

In reality, all these attacks accomplish is solidifying Trump’s base, and making it much more unlikely that they’ll just take anything that leftists say to them about this election seriously.

As for Reiner, that he really must find himself a hobby. If his daily hate-filled tweets toward Trump and his supporters reveals anything, it’s that Reiner needs to get yourself a life.

This piece was compiled by PopZette Staff on July 7, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

