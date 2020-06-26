Rob Reiner Nonsensically Claims Trump’s Reelection Platform Is To ‘Kill As Many Americans As Possible’

Rob Reiner was once known for being probably one of the most successful actors and directors in Hollywood.

These days, however, he’s become far more infamous for his daily deranged meltdowns against President Donald Trump.

On Friday morning, Reiner was around his old tricks just as before when that he launched one of his true most bizarre attacks on Trump.

“Trump’s 2020 election platform: Kill as many Americans as possible,” Reiner tweeted.

Trump’s 2020 election platform: Kill as many Americans as possible. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 26, 2020

Reiner is clearly still trying to use coronavirus deaths to attack Trump, ignoring the fact that these fatalities have been on the decline in the United States in the last few weeks.

Cases up only because of our big number testing. Mortality rate way down!!! https://t.co/bKFmgOLEGZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Blaming Trump for COVID-19 deaths is a common theme for Reiner this week. In one tweet that he accused Trump of “negligent homicide” while in yet another he said “a vote for Trump is a vote for death.”

Donald Trump is a narcissistic sociopath who’s committing negligent homicide. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 24, 2020

A vote for Trump is a vote for Death. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 23, 2020

Before Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last week-end, Reiner outrageously claimed that the president doesn’t worry about the health of those that would attend.

“Feeling Americans are devastated by the heartbreaking loss of life from the dual viruses of racism and corona,” he tweeted.

“Our President, a sociopath, doesn’t care. He’s even ok if his cult followers in Tulsa die. Nov. 3 can’t come soon enough.”

Feeling Americans are devastated by the heartbreaking loss of life from the dual viruses of racism and corona. Our President, a sociopath, doesn’t care. He’s even ok if his cult followers in Tulsa die. Nov.3 can’t come soon enough. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 17, 2020

One of Reiner’s worst attacks on Trump came back in April, when he wrote, “This Mentally Unstable Incompetent Fool has been Lying to US for over 3 years. But now his lies are killing people.”

This Mentally Unstable Incompetent Fool has been Lying to US for over 3 years. But now his lies are killing people. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 8, 2020

Perhaps Reiner’s most infamous attack on Trump of came when he outrageously accused him of being an accessory to murder over COVID deaths.

“I’m not a lawyer, but it seems to me if you’re the most influential person in America and you tell the public that a deadly viral pandemic is a hoax & countless citizens accept that as reality, do nothing to protect themselves then end up dead, you might be an accessory,” he wrote in March.

I’m not just a lawyer, nonetheless it seems to me if you’re the most influential person in America and also you tell people that a life-threatening viral pandemic is a hoax & countless citizens accept that as reality, do nothing to safeguard themselves then end up dead, you might be an accessory. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 29, 2020

Reiner seems to believe that these ridiculous meltdowns against Trump are accomplishing something toward hurting his likelihood of being reelected, but this isn’t the case at all.

Instead, all Reiner is showing is just how hopelessly misguided and pompous he is.

This piece was compiled by PopZette Staff on June 26, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

