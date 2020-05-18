Rob Key: Former England batsman and Sky Sports Cricket pundit recovering from mini stroke | Cricket News





Rob Key is recovering from a mini stroke

Sky Cricket pundit and former England batsman Rob Key is recovering after struggling from a mini stroke over the weekend.

The 41-year-old, who has change into an everyday face on Sky Sports since retiring from cricket in 2016, revealed the information on his Instagram account on Monday morning.

Key performed 15 Tests for England between 2002 and 2005, with a better of 221 towards West Indies at Lord’s in 2004, whereas he additionally made 5 one-day worldwide appearances and featured in a single T20 worldwide.

The right-hander struck almost 20,000 first-class runs between 1998 and 2015 in an excellent county profession for Kent, captaining them for 9 season throughout two spells.

Key captained Kent for 9 seasons

Key led Kent to the 2007 T20 title, once they beat Gloucestershire within the ultimate at Edgbaston.