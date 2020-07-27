Rob Kardashian Trolls Tristan Thompson’s New Look With Classic Reference!

Rob Kardashian is living the excellent life on social networks today!

The 33- year-old single father has actually been having a good time this previous weekend trolling Tristan Thompson with some good-natured remarks about his new hairdo! And evaluating by the referral Rob made in his amusing IG remark, well, it’s clear he’s got taste in classic sports films, too!

It all began a couple days earlier when the NBA star published a selfie to his popular Instagram account flaunting his new braided look, as you can see (listed below):

Immediately, a flood of remarks turned up about Tristan’s new braids, consisting of from fellow basketball gamers George Hill, Jeff Green, and Kevin Love

But likewise in the mix was the KarJenner’s sole kid, too! Dream Kardashian‘s poppa masterfully trolled Khlo é Kardashian‘s child daddy with a recommendation to Denzel Washington‘s extraordinary character Jake Shuttlesworth in the renowned 1998 Spike Lee movie He Got Game, as you can see here:

Washington primarily used his hair in an afro for the movie, just quickly flaunting the braids, however the giant task was favored by other commenters responding to Rob’s late-90 s motion picture referral! Love it!

And truthfully, we enjoy to see the KUWTK star continue to come out of his shell increasingly more … Especially as he appears pleased, healthy, well-adjusted, and all set to progress a minimum of a bit in the public eye!

We are SO here for the resurgence, kid!

Tristan’s Time To Shine

Trolling aside, Tristan sure has been front and center with the KarJenner fam recently, hasn’t he?

For one, things are going fantastic with child mother Khlo é. All sources and expert signs recommend co-parenting is going remarkably well for the 2 exes– a lot so that, well, we’re all beginning to question whether these 2 may undoubtedly return together romantically, too! Rumors and rumblings continue to recommend that the chemistry exists, so … simply stating!!!

It’s not simply Khlo é who continues to accept the Cleveland Cavaliers star into the household fold, either. Kim Kardashian West has actually now applauded Tristan openly numerous times over the last 6 or 7 months, even presuming regarding call him a “brother” in some extremely favorable remarks about True’s daddy back inMarch Well then!

What’s all of it imply? Well, time will inform– specifically in concerns to whether he really returns together with KoKo– however it’s safe to state Tristan is at least back in the inner circle as a child daddy. Not a bad resurgence for the man who crafted among the most significant real-life truth TELEVISION scandals EVER simply 18 months ago …