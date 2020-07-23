Rob Kardashian Teases Fans With SHIRTLESS Picture – Look!

Rob Kardashian is slowly but surely making his way back to thirst trap status!

The KUWTK star made waves on social media this week by putting a new profile on Instagram of himself shirtless. In one of the most revealing photos he’s posted in years, Rob is seen eating something while hanging out at the beach on a beautiful sunny day.

Photo: Rob Shares ADORABLE Pic Of Dream At 3 Years Old!

See for yourself (below):

Damn, zaddy!

Sure, it’s not the kind of in-your-face thirst trap we’re used to seeing on the ‘Gram these days, but considering Rob’s years of reclusiveness, this is basically his version of Kim Kardashian’s internet-breaking champagne glass on the a** pic — and, for the record, Rob’s burly back is making us just as (if not, more) thirsty!

Looks like all those workouts are paying off!