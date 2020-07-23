Rob Kardashian Shares ADORABLE Pic Of Dream At 3 Years Old!

Rob Kardashian is a really happy poppa!

The KUWTK star required to Instagram on Tuesday to share an unjustly adorable photo of his 3- year-old child Dream Kardashian smiling from ear to ear wrapped in a beanie and sweatshirt.

While the toddler was hardly high adequate to reach the table at the cubicle they were both sitting at, she looked thrilled to be with her daddy. See the pic (listed below):

So adorable!

Naturally, the pic was flooded with remarks from fans and admirers who wished to send their love– among which being Khlo é Kardashian, who dropped a string of heart emojis in the remarks.

The brand-new pic of Dream comes amidst reports that Rob will be making his hotly-anticipated return on the household’s E! truth series. As we reported, KoKo teased the sock magnate’s future return throughout an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up previously this month, informing listeners:

“My bro’s returning around. Like, he’s feeling more positive [and] comfy. So I believe he simply began an entire brand-new season.”

Off screen, it appears Rob’s going through a brand-new season of his life in basic.

Related: Controversy To Daddy Duty — Rob’s Biggest Life Moments So Far!

An Entertainment Tonight source formerly shared the new-and-improved variation of Kris Jenner‘s boy “takes care of himself, works out and eats better” as a top priority instead of an afterthought, informing the outlet:

“Rob is in the best place, he hasn’t been doing this well in years. He’s been taking his workouts and eating well serious and has seen significant results. Rob is much happier and has been around his family more after years of being a homebody… For a long time, he was unhappy and embarrassed about the way he looked. He knows he looks better. He is comfortable enough to be photographed. He wants people to know that he is doing well.”

Meanwhile, a different source informed E! News that consistent quality time with Dream throughout the coronavirus quarantine has actually had a favorable result on the star’s total psychological health, sharing:

“Rob has been thriving during quarantine. He is loving spending time with Dream and entertaining her with activities. He is always sharing her milestones with his sisters and loves teaching her new things. Dream is his number one priority.”

Looks like it, based upon Rob’s ‘Gram! Hopefully we get to see more of Dream– and Rob– on next season of Keeping Up!