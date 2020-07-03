Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo Of ‘Dreamy Bean’ Daughter Dream Kardashian! Awww!

This may be the cutest!

Rob Kardashian just shared an adorable new photo of his lovely daughter Dream Kardashian to his Instagram account on Thursday, and with it he included the cutest little nickname for her: Dreamy Bean! Awww!

The sometimes-reality TELEVISION star and first son of the famous KarJenner clan is obviously very happy with his young girl, sharing easy of her smiling face as she beamed ear to ear with a fantastic grin! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Now that’s seriously adorable!

Rob has so much to smile about lately, too. The Arthur George founder appears to be in an exceedingly good place with his own private health, fitness, and mental wellness, and Dream’s growing up as fast as can be and developing in to someone who is apparently quite the sweet young girl!

Here’s hoping all of the good vibes and nice thing about it continues for Rob and his fam as the year goes on… 2020 may possibly not be the best year ever (OK, it’s the WORST!), but it sure seems like things have been going OK for Kris Jenner‘s only son.

Love it!!

