Rob Kardashian Is ‘Very Committed’ To Getting Healthy & ‘Doing Excellent’ So Far With New Goals!

We’re so pleased to hear things are going EFFECTIVELY for Rob Kardashian!

The 33-year-old is “really doing excellent,” according to a new source near to the sock biz CEO. From the noise of more expert details, too, it appears the sole KarJenner boy is back on track with his health– both physically and psychologically!

Related: Rob Opts For A Fresh Romantic Date After A Shirtless Poolside Hang!

Speaking to People about the truth TELEVISION character’s development with weight reduction, physical fitness, and total psychological health, a confidant kept in mind simply how fired up his prominent household is to see his development:

“Everyone is just thrilled about how well Rob is doing. He is really doing excellent. He had a lot of work to do when it comes to his health and he continues to be very committed. [Now], he is happier and healthier.”

Yay! The pictures show it, too! Just today, Rob shared images from a current household journey where he assisted commemorate little sis Kylie Jenner‘s 23rd birthday! You can see as much with the big bro’ s series of poolside and seaside summertime snaps (listed below):

Awww! Serious summertime vibes !!!

And while that might not look like much for numerous social media-inclined individuals, for numerous years there Rob had basically totally pulled back far from the web and the general public eye as he battled with his …