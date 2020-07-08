Rob Kardashian Is ‘In The Best Place’ Amid His Personal Comeback To The Spotlight – So, What’s Next?!

In case you somehow missed it, Rob Kardashian is feeling himself right now!

Following a rare, good-looking public appearance and a visibly happy resurgence on social media marketing, the 33-year-old is redefining what this means to be a “comeback kid” while enjoying one of the best periods of his life lately.

Related: Rob Kardashian Shared The Most ADORABLE Shot Of Daughter Dream!

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the former reality TV star’s headline-making transformation came after making health insurance and family important above all else:

“Rob is in the best place, he hasn’t been doing this well in years. He’s been taking his workouts and eating well serious and has seen significant results. Rob is much happier and has been around his family more after years of being a homebody.”

It’s not to say that he spent those years from the cameras sitting on his ass at your house, though! While things did seem pretty concerning occasionally — particularly surrounding Rob’s tumultuous dynamic with baby momma Blac Chyna — Khloé Kardashian told the outlet her brother have been putting in focus on his physical anatomy at sister Kim Kardashian West‘s house in an interview recorded last summer:

“He goes to Kim’s, he’s worked out for, like, the past five days or so, and he’s kicking ass, and I just want Rob to do what’s best for him and what makes him happy. And if that makes him happy, then we will all support him.”

That level of focus and determination really repaid as ET‘s source added:

“Rob and his family are excited for this new journey Rob is on.”

We’re so excited for him, too!

It all sounds like an optimistic follow-up as to the People sources had to express about his ongoing health journey and how that culminated in his first public appearance in months at Khloé’s 36th birthday bash recently! This new-and-improved version of Rob “takes care of himself, works out and eats better” as a top priority rather than a good afterthought:

“For a long time, he was unhappy and embarrassed about the way he looked. He knows he looks better. He is comfortable enough to be photographed. He wants people to know that he is doing well.”

A different insider also informed E! News that carried on quality time together with his sweet girl Dream Kardashian, 3, among the retreat has had results on his psychological health and general well-being, also:

“Rob has been thriving during quarantine. He is loving spending time with Dream and entertaining her with activities. He is always sharing her milestones with his sisters and loves teaching her new things. Dream is his number one priority.”

Awww. Even throughout his very own personal fluctuations, nothing holds between this particular doting daddy and his stunning kid — and we want to see it!

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Feels ‘Free’ After Exiting ‘Toxic Environment’ On KUWTK!

We’ve believed a bit by what could be following for Rob, including an achievable return to his / her family’s nombrar show within the wake associated with Kourtney Kardashian‘s dramatic leave. The Arthur George originator could visit again his artist sock range or head to some new jobs — yet even that could be a challenge among the ongoing outbreak.

If we’re getting totally truthful, it’s possibly best to make use of this new part one day at any given time and enjoy these types of good vibes as they arrive. We’re rooting for you, girl!