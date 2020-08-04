Rob Kardashian Enjoys A Romantic Date Night With Model Aileen Gisselle After Hanging Shirtless At The Pool!

Rob Kardashian looks to be back in the dating game!

There’s been no shortage of talk about the 33-year-old’s slow return to the public eye after taking a significant amount of time to himself following his very dramatic split from Blac Chyna and exit from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But it looks like he might be making a comeback for good and maybe with a new lady on his arm!

Kris Jenner‘s only son was spotted on the Instagram Story of model Aileen Gisselle Monday evening, and it appears to have been more than just a platonic meal together! The model used the app’s romantic video filter with hearts and romantic music to document the night out.

Take a look for yourself (below):

So, what do we know about Rob’s potential romantic interest? For one, they can bond over being parents. The 29-year-old has a daughter of her own, Emoniee Gisselle, perfect for playdates with sweet Dream Kardashian!

While Mr. Kardashian did not share any evidence of his possible date night on his own IG, he did snap a shirtless selfie! Wearing a Los Angeles Rams hat in his momma’s pool, the reality star posted a pic (above) to his Insta account, along with the caption: