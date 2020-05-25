Rob Gronkowski reveals why he decided to come out of retirement

“You know, everyone keeps asking me ‘Did Tom (Brady) get you to Tampa?’” Gronkowski stated on the program. “Well, of program, it really did not injure that Tom went to Tampa, you recognize, and also the possibility to go to Tampa existed also. But you recognize, Tom resembled the appetiser, and after that there’s a couple of various other factors. I like the weather condition.

TOM BRADY'S NEW TEAMMATE REVEALS WHAT IT'S LIKE WORKING WITH THE FUTURE HALL OF FAME QUARTERBACK

“But the main course, the main reason why I came down to Tampa to play is because my mother lives two hours away,” Gronkowski stated. “She can get to all the games, all eight of our home games. Whenever I have days off, she’s two hours down the street and I get to see her. So she’s super excited.”

During his last period with the New England Patriots, Gronkowski had 47 functions for 682 getting lawns and also 3 goals. He will certainly currently sign up with a violation that consists of pass receivers Mike Evans and also Chris Godwin, along with fellow limited ends Cameron Brate and also O.J. Howard.

There is no question concerning it that Gronkowski will certainly be a vital item for the Buccaneers and also their infraction as they are keyed for a Super Bowl keep up Brady running the program under facility.