Rob Gronkowski on the Patriots: ‘Can’t say’ they ‘are an easy organization to play for’

Rob Gronkowski is here to speak out against his former team.

After the one-year retirement, Gronkowski will return to the NFL. He will be joining Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after having spent his first nine years with the New England Patriots.

On Wednesday, Gronkowski was talking to CBS Sports HQ about his time with the Patriots, saying he “can’t say [the Patriots] are an easy organization to play for” before adding that he’s “definitely” going to take things he learned in New England with him.

