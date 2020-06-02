Rob Gronkowski loses WWE 24/7 belt to R-Truth after record run | NFL News





Rob Gronkowski joined former Patriots team-mate Tom Brady in Tampa Bay this offseason

Rob Gronkowski’s record reign as WWE’s 24/7 champ is over after almost two months.

Gronkowski, who lately got here out of retirement to resume his NFL profession with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was pinned on Monday by Ron “R-Truth” Killings on the “WWE Raw” present.

The former New England Patriots tight finish had claimed the 24/7 belt at WrestleMania 36 on April 5 when he pinned Mojo Rawley.

In the video proven on Monday evening, Gronkowski was set to movie a TikTok dance video in a entrance yard, with a buddy holding a cellular phone to movie him.

Gronkowski questioned the presence of an unknown gardener in a hat and facemask earlier than beginning his dance routine.

As Gronkowski’s companion took off his sweatshirt to reveal a WWE referee uniform, R-Truth took Gronkowski abruptly, pulling him down from behind and pinning him earlier than grabbing the 24/7 belt.

After R-Truth clicked his heels and ran away with the belt, Gronkowski shouted, “Seriously?”

His buddy/referee replied, “I’m serious, man. You got a new career started. C’mon. Let’s go. You’re with the Bucs now. C’mon, let’s do this.”

Gronkowski, 31, held the 24/7 belt longer than anybody in a single stretch for the reason that competitors was initiated in May 2019. There have been 36 champions, with the belt altering palms 97 occasions. R-Truth has been the champion 36 occasions, and Rawley is second on the checklist with seven reigns.

The checklist of 24/7 champions consists of basketball participant Enes Kanter, race automobile driver Kyle Busch and musician Marshmello.