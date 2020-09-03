Rob Cross insists he needs to ‘work harder than ever’ following his Premier League Darts elimination | Darts News





Rob Cross sustained a challenging Premier League return in Milton Keynes

Rob Cross suffered the frustration of Premier League elimination in Milton Keynes recently, however the previous world champ is currently setting his sights on the upcoming Autumn Series, firmly insisting he is ready to work “harder than ever” as he quotes to return to his finest.

The world No 4 was condemned to an early exit from the sport’s most significant roadshow after losing 3 succeeding video games following the reboot, which saw Daryl Gurney leapfrog ‘Voltage’ and lengthen his Premier League project.

Cross reached the play-offs in his previous 2 Premier League looks however had a hard time throughout this year’s edition, signing up the singular win from his 9 matches and accumulating a modest 5 points.

“It is on me and obviously it hurts more than ever now, having to walk out of the Premier League and being eliminated,” Cross informed the Darts Show podcast.

“It has actually been tough to prepare myself, however it’s not been a bad requirement. We’ve enjoyed enormous averages in …