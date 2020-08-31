Rob Cross: Eliminated on Premier League Judgement Night, Wayne Mardle takes a closer look at Voltage | Darts News





Rob Cross was eliminated from the Premier League and Wayne Mardle believes the signs have been there with the former world champion’s game

On the face of it, in a wide open – and very different looking Premier League – there may not be a lot for Rob Cross to worry about.

The 2018 world champion has enjoyed a stellar few years on the circuit, adding the World Matchplay and the European Championship to his trophy collection.

But after ‘Voltage’ was the man eliminated on Judgment Night, midway through a relentless Premier League return to action, Sky Sports’ Wayne Mardle feels the signs have been coming for a while.

