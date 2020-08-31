Rob Cross: Eliminated on Premier League Judgement Night, Wayne Mardle takes a closer look at Voltage | Darts News

Premier League Darts continues on Wednesday with the first of four consecutive nights of action as the race to the Play-Offs hots up – join us from 7pm on Sky Sports Arena
Last Updated: 31/08/20 11:38am
On the face of it, in a wide open – and very different looking Premier League – there may not be a lot for Rob Cross to worry about.
The 2018 world champion has enjoyed a stellar few years on the circuit, adding the World Matchplay and the European Championship to his trophy collection.
But after ‘Voltage’ was the man eliminated on Judgment Night, midway through a relentless Premier League return to action, Sky Sports’ Wayne Mardle feels the signs have been coming for a while.
…