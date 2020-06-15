Roast chicken with peaches, honey and lavender recipe

Don’t go mad with the lavender, it’s going to taste sickly if you use a lot of.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour

SERVES

Four to six

INGREDIENTS

1.8kg chicken, skin-on, jointed into eight, or eight good-sized skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs

3 tablespoon(s) olive oil

200ml medium white wine

3 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

4 tbsp lavender honey

5 small, slightly under-ripe peaches

8 sprigs of fresh lavender

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 190C/180C fan*/Gas 5. Heat one tablespoon of the oil in a frying-pan, season the chicken pieces and, in batches, brown them on each side so they obtain a good colour. Put them into a broad, shallow ovenproof dish large enough to keep the chicken and peaches snugly together in a single layer. Pour the oil out of the pan then get back it to the heat and deglaze the pan with the wine, scraping to dislodge all the items of flavour. Boil until it has paid down to about 100ml, than add one and a half tablespoons each of the balsamic and honey, stirring to dissolve. Pour over the chicken. Halve and pit the peaches and cut each half in two. Dot these around the chicken and season. Brush each piece of peach with just a little olive oil, then whisk the rest of the honey and balsamic together with a fork. Drizzle over the chicken and peaches and scatter with the lavender (leave some sprigs of lavender whole, only use the flowers from others). Roast for 40 minutes. The chicken ought to be cooked through and glazed with the honey, and the peaches should be slightly caramelised in patches. If you stick the tip of a sharp knife in to the underside of a thigh, the juice that runs out ought to be clear. Serve in the dish in which the chicken has cooked (you can transfer all of it to a warmed platter if you prefer, but be careful because the peaches will soon be soft and could easily fall apart). Serve with olive-oil-roast potatoes and green beans.

*Diana’s conversion varies slightly from the standard