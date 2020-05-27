Roast chicken thighs with tomatoes, fennel seeds, chilli and honey recipe 

A bung-in-the-oven dish. I really like fennel, honey and chilli collectively – they style so summery. To have one thing to eat on the aspect, simply quarter or halve child potatoes, toss them in a roasting tin with 1 ½ tbsp of olive oil, seasoning and the leaves from two sprigs of rosemary, and roast on one other shelf similtaneously the chicken. All you want as well as is a inexperienced salad. Sprinkling sea-salt flakes on to the chicken ensures a crispy pores and skin.
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 50 minutes
SERVES
4
INGREDIENTS
- 8 chicken thighs
- 6 giant plum tomatoes, halved
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp white balsamic vinegar
- 2 garlic cloves, grated to a purée
- 1 tsp chilli flakes
- 1 tsp fennel seeds, bashed in a mortar and pestle
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Sea-salt flakes
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 200C/190C fan/fuel mark 6.
- Trim the chicken thighs of extra pores and skin. Put them, alongside with the tomatoes, in a big, heavy roasting tin (about 28 x 36cm). They should be capable of lie in a single layer (with out there being an excessive amount of house round them – if there’s an excessive amount of house, the honey will burn because the cooking juices evaporate).
- Mix the oil, honey, vinegar, garlic, chilli, fennel and the juice of ½ of the lemon in a small bowl, then pour this all around the tomatoes and the chicken. Turn all the things over with your arms. Finish with the tomatoes cut-side up and the chicken skin-side up. Season, being cautious to place sea-salt flakes on the chicken. Roast for 45 minutes, basting a few occasions with the cooking juices. Cover with foil if the chicken pores and skin is getting too darkish.
- Put the chicken and tomatoes on to a heat platter and set the roasting tin over a medium warmth on the hob. Add the juice of the opposite half of the lemon, warmth the cooking juices with this and then pour over the tomatoes and chicken. Serve instantly.