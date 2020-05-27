Roast chicken thighs with tomatoes, fennel seeds, chilli and honey recipe 

A bung-in-the-oven dish. I really like fennel, honey and chilli collectively – they style so summery. To have one thing to eat on the aspect, simply quarter or halve child potatoes, toss them in a roasting tin with 1 ½ tbsp of olive oil, seasoning and the leaves from two sprigs of rosemary, and roast on one other shelf similtaneously the chicken. All you want as well as is a inexperienced salad. Sprinkling sea-salt flakes on to the chicken ensures a crispy pores and skin.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 50 minutes

SERVES

4

INGREDIENTS

8 chicken thighs

6 giant plum tomatoes, halved

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

2 garlic cloves, grated to a purée

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp fennel seeds, bashed in a mortar and pestle

Juice of 1 lemon

Sea-salt flakes

METHOD