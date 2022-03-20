As of 21:00, the roads of all the communities of Martakert region are open, it is difficult to pass in high mountainous areas. The height of the snow layer in the region is 30-40 cm.

All inter-community roads in Martuni region are difficult to pass. The snow cover here is 60-80 cm.

The roads in Askeran region are also difficult to pass. The roads of Sarushen and Mkhitarashen villages are closed. The snow layer is 40-45 cm in the region.

All road sections are cleaned and salted.

The Goris-Sisian-Zanger-Saravan section of the interstate highway connecting with Armenia is closed.

At the moment it is snowing in the high mountainous regions of the Artsakh Republic.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges to go only in case of urgent need due to the weather conditions.

