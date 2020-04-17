Roads in Armenia mostly passable – Panorama

Roads in Armenia are mostly available to website traffic since 9am Friday, April 17, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The highways resulting in Amberd Fortress as well as Lake Kari of Aragatsotn Province continue to be shut forever.

According to the Department of Emergency Situations of Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs as well as the Crisis Management Center (CMC) of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in North Ossetia, Stepantsminda-Larsi freeway is open just for vehicles after extensive snow elimination job.

Meanwhile, the choice to outlaw entrance of immigrants right into Georgia continues to be in pressure. The restriction does not put on the products transportation.

Drivers are highly prompted to utilize winter months tires.