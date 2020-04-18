Roads are mainly passable in the territory of Armenia – Panorama

Roads are mainly open in the Republic of Armenia on April 18 by 11:00, in accordance with the ministry of emergency conditions (MES). Roadways resulting in Amberd fortress and lake Kari of Aragatsotn Province are going to be closed for an indefinite interval of time.

According to the data offered by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda – Larsi freeway is open just for vehicles after intensive snow elimination.

Meanwhile, the resolution of the entry ban on overseas nationals to Georgia stays in drive. The ban is not going to apply to the freight transport.