Roads are mainly passable in Armenia – Panorama

Roads are mainly passable in the territory of Armenia as of May 12 at 09.30, the ministry of emergency conditions reported on Tuesday. Roadways resulting in lake Kari of Aragatsotn Province goes to be closed for an indefinite time frame, the supply stated.

According to the knowledge offered by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Larsi freeway is open just for vans after intensive snow removing.

Meanwhile, the choice of the entry ban on international nationals to Georgia stays in pressure. The ban won’t apply to the freight transport.