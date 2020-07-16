Roadmap reveals 5nm Snapdragon 875 and 735, new MediaTek chipsets

A research conducted by an investment bank has given us a roadmap of upcoming Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets alongside some interesting details.

According to the finding shared with a Weibo user Qualcomm is looking to release the Snapdragon 865’s successor – the Snapdragon 875G sometime in Q1 next year. It will be based on Samsung’s 5nm EUV process, although initial rumors said that TSMC will once more be manufacturing the silicon.

Qualcomm is anticipated to quickly follow that up with the launch of the mid-range Snapdragon 735G chipset on the basis of the same 5nm EUV process. An basic Snapdragon 435G chipset will debut at about the same time.







The roadmap the researches compiled

MediaTek also offers some good things in the pipeline. In Q3 in 2010 we should be seeing the Dimensity 600 based on a 7nm process, but we knew that already. More interestingly the Dimensity 400 is expected around the turn of the season. It’s listed as a 6nm chipset, but we guess that means it will combine 7nm and 5nm elements.



Finally there is a 5G-enabled 5nm flagship SoC coming by MediaTek in Q2 2021.

Source (in Chinese) | Via