RND Electric Scooter for Adults Folding Commuting Scooter 8 Mile Long Range with Explosion-Proof Tire, E-ABS Disc Dual Brake, 250W Motor Max Speed 15Mile/H, Max Weight 260lbs (Black1)

Material: Aluminum Alloy 6.5-Inch Scooter

Riding Distance: 8 Mile (Riding distance will be differ from rider’s weight.) Speed: 10-25km / H

Climbing Capacity: 20 Degrees

Maximum Load: 120kg

Motor: 250W Power

Battery: 24V

Charging Time: 2-4 Hours

Charger: 100-240V 50Hz / 60Hz

Waterproof Ranking: IPSS (Can be used in light rain)

Folding Size: 1000mm * 405mm * 235mm

Unfolding Size: 920mm * 405mm * 1000mm

Package Size: 1120mm * 290mm * 210mm

Tire Type: Solid Tire

Tire Size: 6.5 Inches

Gross Weight: 11.5kg

Net Weight: 9.9kg

Packing List: 1*Scooter, 1*Charger, 1* User Manual

ONE BUTTON FOLDING: With patented one button design, this scooter can be easily folded by one button control! Weighs ONLY 9.5kg, the entire frame and deck of the scooter is made from high-quality material which make the scooter significantly lighter than other electric scooters on the market, you can fold it up and carry it everywhere!

E-ABS BRAKE+DISC BRAKE: RND Electric Scooter is equipped with dual brake for double safety. Once pressing the handbrake, the Disc Brake will be triggered to reduce the speed then E-ABS Brake will cut off the power for double safety. Safety Braking Distance is less than 3.5 meters when under 20km/h speed. No fear of continuous downhill braking!

6.5 INCH TIRE: RND also made great efforts in tire optimization. With advanced high strength suspension shock absorption 6.5″ shock-absorbing and anti-slip solid front tires, your ride will be more comfortable and safe. PLEASE NOTE: This model uses solid tire not air tire, it may feel cracks and bumps on uneven surfaces. Please slow down when passing uneven road.

SAFE AND HIGH-CAPACITY BATTERY SYSTEM: The 18650 all-core power lithium battery provides the scooter with superb range and battery lifespan of over 500 cycles. The battery is equipped with BMS battery management system, which closely monitors the working status of each battery at all times to ensure driving safety.

SPEED & BATTERY LIFE: Feel the force with a 250w motor, this scooter can last for 6-8 Mile (Max load under 130lb) under one fully charge (2-4H). Riding distance will different from road conditions and load bearing. Easily goes to 6～15Mile/H and can climb slope. SUPER BRIGHT LED for free riding at night.