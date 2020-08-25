RNC video inaccurately portrays Trump as a “decisive leader” on coronavirus

Andrew Pollack, the daddy of Parkland mass shooting victimMeadow Pollack Republican National Convention

Before the 2018 shooting, Andrew Pollack, the daddy of Parkland mass shooting victim Meadow Pollack, wasn’t a political activist.

But in the face of offensive disaster, after 17 individuals were eliminated in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, he is amongst those who have actually changed their sorrow into political advocacy, with the objective of avoiding other households from dealing with the exact same scary.

Tonight, speaking from the Republican National Convention, Pollack stated he thought President Trump is devoted to securing kids safe in America.

“I truly believe the safety of your kids depends on whether this man is reelected,” he stated.

The shooting, he stated, altered his life permanently.

“So many moments that I waited so long for were taken from me. I didn’t get to drop her off at college. I didn’t get to walk her down the aisle,” Pollack stated.

“But every moment was taken from her and for what? I never wanted this to become a political spectacle but it did,” he included.

Pollack called Trump a “good man and a great listener” who he stated “cuts through the BS.”

Reporting from CNN’s Betsy Klein added to this report.