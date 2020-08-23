RNC: Trump to make appearance every night of Republican National Convention

Trump project senior advisor Jason Miller on Sunday informed NBC’s “Meet the Press” that audiences can intend on hearing Trump “speaking at various parts through each of the nights” at the GOP convention, however would not elaborate whether that implied live remarks, speeches or prerecorded video sectors.
Miller stated Republicans will provide an “optimistic and upbeat convention this week” on the other hand with what he referred to as recently’s “massive grievance fest” of aDemocratic National Convention
The RNC will focus greatly on Trump’s achievements over his very first 4 years, set out a 2nd term vision for the administration, and guaranteed “a complete change in the perception that I believe the media tries to tell of what a Trump supporter looks like, or who a Trump supporter is,” Miller included.
The convention will likewise include “breakout stars,” individuals one would not normally think about to be Trump advocates, and “a great, uplifting message from the President,” he informed NBC.
As the deputy chief of personnel for interactions, Scavino remains in a public-facing function, however he seldom speaks openly.