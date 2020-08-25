RNC: Republicans have an opening at the RNC. Will Trump TV do the job?

The United States President prepares to outshine even his own record for self-promotion today at the Republican National Convention, where he and his householdwill rarely leave center stage That universality will feed his yearning for attention and pleasure his fans. But hours of Trump TV appears not likely to recover disillusioned moderate Republicans and independents, and will play straight into Democratic declares that Trump’s self-obsession and rejection to listen makes crises even worse.
Last week’s smooth virtual Democratic convention raised expectations for the Trump program, not least because he represented his challenger Joe Biden ahead of time as bumbling and senile, and after that slammed the convention as boring. Trump desires a more spontaneous program, however any problems in the live efficiency will contribute to his credibility for mayhem and mismanagement.
Still, Republicans have an opening: they can do a much better task than Democrats of highlighting the anger and financial disenfranchisement of working class neighborhoods ravaged by globalization and a technological transformation that damaged blue collar tasks. Trump’s project guarantees statement from routine Americans who have been raised by the President’s policies. But he will have to rebrand his reaction to the coronavirus– which killed nearly 180,000 Americans so far— as a big success, because Biden is assuring an escape of the headache.
And because he can’t win the character contest, Trump requires to discover a method to drive the Democrat’s numbers down in some way …