Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you ought to know as you start your day …

RNC pounces after Sanders says Biden could be ‘most progressive’ president since FDR

Just days after Joe Biden declared that he would “transform” the country if elected, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont predicted Wednesday that Biden could become the “most progressive president” since Franklin Roosevelt.

Sanders’ remarks — which drew an instant response from the Republican National Committee — came as a joint Biden-Sanders task force released a wide-ranging set of guidelines for the Democratic Party’s convention platform.



“The compromise they came up with, if implemented, will make Biden the most progressive president since FDR,” Sanders told MSNBC. “It did not have, needless to say, everything that I wanted, everything that Biden wanted.”

Sanders added there is a “real honest effort” to find a compromise between left-wing supporters of Sanders, and establishment Biden backers.

But the RNC cast doubt on the level of effort involved in the task force. RNC spokesman Steve Guest noted that the Biden-Sanders task force had lifted numerous passages word-for-word from Sanders’ previous platform.

Other Democrats introduced a bill this week that would defund prisons, eliminate live sentences, and invite undocumented immigrants to vote and provide them with free “lifetime education.” Biden recently said money “absolutely” should be directed far from police departments. Click here for more on our top story.

Other related developments:

– J.K. Rowling, Malcolm Gladwell slam author who apologized for signing ‘cancel culture’ letter

– Liberal writers, activists sign open letter calling to end ‘cancel culture’

– Gutfeld on the open letter against cancel culture

– Tomi Lahren: It’s time for you to cancel ‘cancel culture’

Trump has ’91 percent’ potential for winning in November, professor’s prediction model says

Despite recent polls that show Joe Biden as the heavy favorite in November, a political science professor is still standing by his prediction model that shows President Trump having a “91 percent” chance of winning a second term.

Stony Brook University professor Helmut Norpoth is doubling down on his “Primary Model,” which includes correctly predicted five of yesteryear six elections since 1996 and each and every election but two in yesteryear 108 years, Mediaite reported Wednesday.

“The Primary Model gives Trump a 91 percent chance of winning in November,” Norpoth said. “This model gets it right for 25 of the 27 elections since 1912, when primaries were introduced.”

The two elections the model failed to predict were the 1960 election of John F. Kennedy and the 2000 election of George W. Bush, Mediaite noted.

Norpoth’s model examines presidential primary results — not polls — because the strongest indicator of the end result in the typical election. According to Norpoth, Biden is in a much weaker position than Trump as a result of his poor showing in the first two primary races.

Before making the beautiful comeback in the South Carolina primary and carrying the subsequent races, Biden came in fourth place in Iowa with just 15.8 % of the vote and came in fifth place in New Hampshire with just 8.4 percent.

Norpoth stressed that enthusiasm is key.

“The terrain of presidential contests is littered with nominees who saw a poll lead in the spring turn to dust in the fall,” Norpoth told Mediaite. “The list is long and discouraging for early frontrunners. Beginning with Thomas Dewey in 1948, it spans such notables as Richard Nixon in 1960, Jimmy Carter in 1980, Michael Dukakis in 1988, George H.W. Bush in 1992, and John Kerry in 2004, to cite just the most spectacular cases.”

Norpoth’s model, which precisely predicted Trump’s victory roughly nine months prior to the 2016 election, suggests that the president will win by a wider margin in the electoral college with 362 electoral votes versus the 304 that he earned against Hillary Clinton. Mediaite stated such a victory would not quite match Barack Obama’s 2008 election, where he earned 365 electoral votes.

Other related developments:

– Nikki Haley makes the case to reelect Trump, warns ‘we will eventually lose our rule of law’ if Biden wins

– Donald Trump Jr.: ‘The radical left entirely controls Joe Biden’ and the Democratic Party

CHOP victim’s dad returns to ‘Hannity,’ describes ‘overwhelming’ response following previous appearance

Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr., whose 19-year-old son was fatally shot in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone last month, joined “Hannity” on Wednesday to talk about what has happened since he appeared on the program a week ago to discuss his son’s death.

“A lot of things has happened just because of your show. I believe that,” Anderson told host Sean Hannity. “I want to just say, to start with, I want to give my heart out to everyone. Because of your show, people have been reaching out to me… [from] around the globe. I’ve got cards from around the world, people I do not even know, just reaching out to me saying ‘You’re a great dad’ and just various things. ‘I wish I had a dad like you,’ things like this. You know, it has been very overwhelming.”

Horace Lorenzo Anderson Jr., was killed early on the morning of June 20, when shots rang out near Cal Anderson Park at 10th Avenue and East Pine Street in the protest zone. A 33-year-old man was wounded in the shooting.

On July 1, the elder Anderson told Hannity in an emotional interview that neither local police nor Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan had reached out to him about his son’s death.

“They need to come talk to me and somebody needs to come tell me something, because I still don’t know nothing,” that he said during the time. “Somebody needs to come to my house and knock on my door and tell me something.”

The following day, Anderson received a condolence call from President Trump.

Other related developments:

– Seattle father mourning loss in son killed in ‘CHOP’ zone gets calls of support from Trump, Mayor Durkan

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS

– Former ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera missing, presumed dead after day on California lake: reports

– George Floyd case: Transcripts of body-camera videos show officer’s response

– Seattle held ‘segregated’ training session on ‘undoing whiteness,’ encouraged staffers to forfeit ‘guaranteed physical safety’

– Mary Trump’s claim Trump paid friend to simply take SATs conflicts with timeline, Joe Shapiro’s wife says

– Oregon man driving stolen vehicle crashes into woman driving stolen car: police

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

– The Chinese are committing fraud in US capital markets’: Muddy Waters’ Carson Block

– Tesla ‘very close’ to level 5 autonomous driving technology, Musk says

– Ford CEO defends law enforcement usage of Police Interceptor vehicle

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to learn what happened on “This Day in History.”

SOME PARTING WORDS

With the presidential election 118 days away, Sean Hannity says every thing “we cherish in this great country is at stake.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to uncover what you’re missing.

Click here to find out what’s on Fox News, Fox Business, and Fox News Radio today!

Fox News First is published by Fox News’ Bryan Robinson. This edition was created by Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice each morning! Stay safe, stay healthy and try to stay positive — we’ll cope with these crisis together. See you in your inbox first thing Friday morning.