RNC live updates: Trump to deliver address from South Lawn of the White House

Now comes an excerpt from a brand-new tell-all book by Melania Trump’s once-close good friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff on the heels of another damning tell-all from the president’s niece Mary Trump.

Also today, the press reporter Yashar Ali pointed out unnamed sources who state Winston Wolkoff has tapes of Melania Trump stating disparaging remarks about President Trump and his adult kids. The New York Magazine excerpt of Winston Wolkoff’s book (out onSept 1) exposes a lot more information in the well-documented competition in between Melania Trump and her partner’s oldest child, Ivanka Trump– and the intense efforts the very first woman made to keep Ivanka Trump from trespassing on her area in the White House.

Winston Wolkoff even offers Melania Trump’s effort a name, Operation Block Ivanka, and recommends that the very first woman utilized the name jokingly with pals. Winston Wolkoff composes in the excerpt that Melania was identified to make certain Ivanka did not appear in Trump’s inauguration swearing-in pictures. Ivanka had actually texted Winston Wolkoff a picture of Barack Obama’s swearing-in, with Michelle Obama and their 2 children in the frame, recommending she would like to re-create a comparable scene.