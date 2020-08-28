RNC highlights: 6 takeaways from the final night

In one of the longest convention acceptance speeches ever delivered, spoken in a dour tone almost entirely from a teleprompter, Trump sought to deliver on all three of those aims — teed up for him by the conventions’ previous speakers — while also appeasing the base of supporters who helped propel him to the White House lawn in the first place.

The result was a made-for-television world in which the coronavirus pandemic has largely faded, the President is oozing with empathy and accusations he is racist are met with appalled denial.

Outside the fortified gates of the White House, things look different. The type of mass gathering the President arranged isn’t possible nearly anywhere else. His insult-filled Twitter feed gives voters little evidence of hidden warmth. And his hardline “law and order” stance has veered into racist rhetoric.

Yet in his speech, Trump essentially asked viewers to believe what he was offering instead of their own lived reality.

He proclaimed his efforts to combat the virus were centered on “the science, the facts and the data,” despite numerous examples to the contrary — including the very mask-free crowd he had assembled for his speech. He declared, “very modestly,” that he had exceeded any previous president’s efforts for the Black community, even as he’s declined to address issues of systemic racism that have sparked nationwide protests. And while he claimed to be “an ally of the light,” a nod to rival Joe Biden’s own acceptance speech…

