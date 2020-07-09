RNC exploring outdoor venues for Jacksonville convention amid concerns of coronavirus spread

MOST GIVE THUMBS DOWN TO HOLDING CONVENTION FACE-TO-FACE: POLL

While no decisions have been made, GOP officials are also considering the necessary logistics for holding an outdoor convention, a different Republican with knowledge of the talks told Fox News. The person added that President Trump has been briefed and a determination might be made in the coming days. The news was first reported by the Washington Post.

Locations that Republican officials have scouted in recent days include the 121 Financial Ballpark, which hosts minor league baseball games and can hold around 11,000 people, and the TIAA Bank Field, a 65,000-seat stadium that’s home to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both venues certainly are a short walk from the VyStar arena, which seats around 15,000 people.

The developments would be the latest involving a convention that’s seen plenty of drama within the last couple of months as a result of health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) last month chose Jacksonville to host major portions of the convention, after largely abandoning the city of Charlotte, N.C., over disagreements on coronavirus-related crowd restrictions.

The president and Republican officials were angered after Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina, a Democrat, said that because of the pandemic he wasn’t ready to guarantee the RNC a full-fledged convention with an arena packed full of party officials, delegates and activists as desired by Trump. Some business aspects of the convention, however, will still be held in Charlotte.

North Carolina is among the majority of states which have seen spikes in new coronavirus cases in the last month and a half.

Jacksonville was likely appealing to GOP officials because it was the only city under consideration as a backup to Charlotte that has a Republican mayor in a state with a governor from exactly the same party.

JACKSONVILLE MANDATES WEARING OF MASKS BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS

But new cases of the coronavirus have surged in Florida in recent weeks, raising fresh concerns concerning the convention. Two weeks ago the town enacted a mandatory mask requirement for public and indoor locations.

Republicans involved in convention planning noted there may likely be less concern among attendees on the risk of coronavirus transmission at an outdoor event rather than at an indoor venue. But a growing list of Republican senators have said they won’t attend the Jacksonville convention over health concerns.

The large crowds predicted last month at an indoor arena in Tulsa, Okla., for a Trump campaign rally – the president’s first since the pandemic swept the nation in March – never materialized. Large portions of the venue’s upper level were empty as Trump addressed the crowd.

The president’s 2nd campaign rally – scheduled for Saturday in New Hampshire – is being held outside on an airport tarmac.

POWERFUL PROP: AIR FORCE ONE THE BACKGROUND FOR TRUMP’S SATURDAY OUTDOOR RALLY IN NH

Holding an outdoor convention in Florida during the warm months could trigger other dilemmas. The state is extremely hot in summer time – with temperatures huddling in the 90s and sometimes topping 100 degrees. Thunderstorms are also a continuing threat, and August marks the traditional start of hurricane season.

Multiple people required medical attention after standing for several hours in hot and steamy weather at an outdoor event for 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney held in Jacksonville immediately after that summer’s Republican convention.

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The Democratic National Convention – that has been pushed straight back a month and is scheduled to start on Aug. 17 – remains being held in Milwaukee. But the Democratic National Committee announced last month that their confab will undoubtedly be conducted mostly online with virtual events.