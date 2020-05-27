RNC Ad Hammers Obama-Biden By Highlighting Numerous Scandals

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is out with a devastating new advert contradicting claims by Democrat nominee Joe Biden that the earlier administration had been scandal-free.

Biden has made the simply disproven declare a number of instances, together with on the onset of his marketing campaign.

“Know what I was most proud of?” he requested supporters in Iowa this previous June. “For eight years, there wasn’t one single hint of a scandal or a lie.”

The new advert, in an impactful method, disproves that notion after which some.

RELATED: Biden: For Eight Years the Obama Administration Didn’t Have a Single Scandal or Lie

Obamagate

One want solely have a look at current information to appreciate your complete mantra of the Obama-Biden administration is one in every of working below scandal, blurring the traces of authorized and unlawful actions.

Prior to Trump taking workplace, the previous President and his minions used opposition analysis funded by a political group and full of international dust to surveil members of the Trump marketing campaign.

They unmasked an American citizen in General Michael Flynn, then leaked the knowledge to the media which is a felony punishable by as much as 10 years in jail.

They publicly pushed a Russia collusion narrative in an effort to take down the President, regardless of transcripts displaying they knew there was no proof of any such actions.

Trump very not too long ago tweeted: “He got caught, OBAMAGATE!” and shared a meme that reads, “Hope you had fun investigating me … now it’s my turn.”

Had there been even a semblance of an trustworthy media on this nation, the quite a few scandals highlighted within the RNC video would have been investigated years in the past.

.@PressSec @kayleighmcenany introduced visible aids in the present day to help the White House Press corps in what questions they need to be asking Barack Obama about why General Flynn was unmasked. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FQ475dZOJt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 22, 2020

RELATED: Top Obama Economist Warns Democrats: You’re About to See the Best Economic Data in American History

Where Do We Begin?

The former vp below Barack Obama claiming he by no means noticed a scandal is akin to Howard Stern claiming he by no means informed an offensive joke.

It was the idea of their complete tenure.

One of the primary ideas to return to thoughts relating to the scandal-plagued Obama-Biden years is the notorious “Lie of the Year.”

Anyone recall being repeatedly informed that “If you like your plan, you can keep your plan … If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor”?

I imply, even PolitiFact gave Obama ‘lie of the year’ when he blatantly misled the American individuals about his technocratic health-care plan. That lie upturned tens of millions of lives. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 12, 2019

The Benghazi scandal has come to the forefront of late, because the pawn they used to push lies about why Americans have been killed on the U.S. Embassy, Susan Rice, has been talked about as a working mate for Biden.

Then, after all, there was Fast and Furious – a authorities gun-running operation that resulted within the deaths of dozens of individuals, together with border agent Brian Terry.

Aside from these two main scandals, Obama and Biden have been additionally behind a commerce of high-ranking terrorists for a traitor, giving Iran entry to the U.S. monetary system, utilizing the DOJ to try to shut down reporters by accusing them of committing a crime, meddling in foreign elections, utilizing the IRS to punish political opponents, all however ignoring Christian refugees being persecuted within the Middle East, and utilizing regulation enforcement companies to spy on an adversary in an try to subvert the American election in 2016.

President Trump has prompt “people should be going to jail” for what Obama-Biden officers did in making an attempt to take down his administration.

Watching that video, they need to have been in jail lengthy, way back.