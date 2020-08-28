RNC 2020: Trump warns Biden will ‘demolish’ American dream

Media playback is unsupported on your device ‘This is the most important election in the history of our country’

US President Donald Trump has warned his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will “demolish” the American dream if he wins the White House in November.

Speaking on the final night of the Republican convention, the president depicted his opponent as “the destroyer of American greatness”.

He said the Democrats would give free rein to “violent anarchists”.

Mr Biden has a steady single-digit lead over Mr Trump with 68 days to go until voters deliver their verdict.

The end of the Republican convention heralds a 10-week sprint to election day, and the coming campaign is widely expected to be one of the ugliest in living memory.

On Thursday night, he asked voters for another four years in office, as his opponents blame him for the severity of a coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the economy and accuse him of stoking division amid civil strife ignited by police killings of African Americans.

What did President Trump say?

Mr Trump accepted his party’s renomination on Thursday night from the South Lawn of the White House.

“This election will decide whether we save the American dream,” he said, “or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished…