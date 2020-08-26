RNC 2020: Live updates and livestream

In this May 3, 2018 file picture, President Donald Trump discuss Jon Ponder, center, from Las Vegas throughout a National Day of Prayer occasion in the Rose Garden of the White House inWashington Susan Walsh/ AP

President Trump provided a pardon for Jon Ponder, who was apprehended for robbing a bank and has actually given that established a reintegration program for previous detainees, ahead of the Republican National Convention’s primetime speeches onTuesday

In a White House video revealing the pardon, Trump called Ponder’s life story a “beautiful testament to the power of redemption.”

“We believe that each person is made by God for a purpose,” the President included. “I will continue to give all Americans, including former inmates, the best chance to build a new life and achieve their own American dream.”

Ponder signed up with Trump inside the White House together with previous FBI representative Richard Beasley, who apprehended him in 2004 and is now a buddy.

“My hope for America is that formerly incarcerated people will be afforded the opportunity to take advantage of the fact that we live in a nation of second chance,” Ponder stated in the video. “My hope for America is that law enforcement and people in the communities across our country can come together and realize that as Americans, we have more in common than we have differences.”

Jon Ponder, President Donald Trump, and previous FBI representativeRichard Beasley The White House

