RNC 2020: Black speakers praise Trump and reject Democrats

A series of African-American speakers at the Republican convention challenged claims from Democrats that President Trump is a racist.

They heralded his record on criminal justice reform and historically low unemployment rates in black communities (before the pandemic). Steering clear of the racial justice protests, the politicians accused Democrats of decades of failed policies and urged black voters to back Trump.

Opinion polls show almost nine out of 10 black voters say they will back the Democratic nominee Joe Biden, though Mr Trump is doing better now than at the end of his 2016 campaign.