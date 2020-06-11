RLWC2021: Jodie Cunningham relishing England Women’s clashes with Brazil and Canada | Rugby League News





Jodie Cunningham for action for England at the 2017 World Cup

When the draw for the 2021 Women’s Rugby League World Cup was made in January, Jodie Cunningham may have hardly been happier with the outcome.

Not because England had avoided the big guns of Australia and New Zealand though, but since they would have the ability to test themselves against two nations that aren’t traditionally associated with the game.

Canada, semi-finalists in the 2017 tournament, and debutants Brazil will be lining up contrary to the host nation and Papua New Guinea in Group A. To add to that, England will open the tournament against the Brazilians at Headingley on November 9.

“It’s so exciting,” Cunningham told Sky Sports. “When the draw was taking place and it was asked what nations do you want to face, Brazil and Canada were up there.

“It fell perfectly for us because we got both and having Brazil as that opening game, I really think that’s the perfect game to start out the tournament.

“It’s got the excitement of experiencing the host nation within, but also a totally new nation people will soon be interested in and want to head to watch to see what they can do.

“As an athlete, it’ll be interesting to see what they can do because I’ve never played against Canada or Brazil.”

Cunningham is in the unusual position of not merely aiming to engage in the England squad like she was in Australia three years ago, but also focusing on the RLWC2021 organisers as women’s ambassador and included in the legacy team.

This week saw the tournament reach the milestone of 500 days to go and confirmation of it venues – England’s women will be based in Leeds along with their three Group A rivals – amid a blizzard of social networking activity.

Cunningham is specially delighted to see all 32 teams representing 21 nations involved across the men’s, women’s and wheelchair World Cups showing their support for different initiatives aswell.

“It’s so incredible and it’s a weird perspective being a player who’s hoping to be part of the England women’s squad, but then also being on the administrative side and the team making it happen,” Cunningham said.

It’s so incredible and it’s a weird perspective being fully a player who’s hoping to be part of the England women’s squad, however also being on the administrative side and the team which makes it happen. Jodie Cunningham

“But it makes me doubly excited and when we’re going right on through stuff at the job, I have to get a grip on my excitement as a person and make certain we concentrate on stuff.

“It’s been so good of a build-up and just seeing every thing happen across all social networking channels, this has been great to see the engagement and every one getting behind it.

“From my experience, particularly from the women’s side and the wheelchair side, we really appreciate how involved the nations have been in the decision-making process, being consulted and being involved in any big announcements.”

Not being able to conduct any face-to-face activity included in the tournament’s legacy programme throughout the coronavirus pandemic has not slowed Cunningham’s activity though.

Cunningham is focusing on the RLWC2021 legacy programme

If anything, her and her colleagues have already been just as busy with initiatives such as the mental fitness and education programmes, plus projects involving community clubs that will be rolled out once they receive the all-clear to resume.

The St Helens full-back is waiting to learn when the Women’s Super League will be able to create a belated start as well, with the rugby league season in this country suspended just weeks before the 2020 campaign was due to get underway.

A pre-season training camp with the England performance unit has helped Cunningham and her international team-mates keep their skills sharp, while the Saints have been holding online services.

“That’s the biggest challenge,” Cunningham said. “I’m quite definitely your home is your chill time and do all might work at training and in the gym.

I’m not one who enjoys training at home. I’m very much you’re home is the chill time and do all might work at training and in the gym. But I’ve adapted, like every one has already established to. Jodie Cunningham

“But I’ve adapted, like everyone has had to, to the different environment and at St Helens we’ve been carrying out a lot together with girls on Zoom sessions.

“There have already been different work-outs and players leading things, and hopefully in the next couple weeks, we’ll begin to get more in to an outdoor training programme where we can maybe go to the park to do individual skills in small groups.

“Hopefully that’s the next progression and I can’t wait to get back with the girls and training properly.”

The Women’s Super League took more big steps forward in 2019 and Cunningham is optimistic which will continue if the season is allowed to start, along with keeping that progress entering next year and the World Cup.

“I hope this doesn’t derail that momentum and I don’t think it will because, with this lack of live sport and people not being able to go to sit in the crowd, I think people really miss that,” Cunningham said.

“Sport has always been an enormous part of my entire life and I cannot believe just how much I’ve missed that in this situation. I believe it’s a huge release for a number of people and something they truly are really passionate about, whether that’s playing or watching.

“As soon as we do get the green light and we can go ahead with the Women’s Super League, hopefully it will pick up where it left off.”