RLWC 2021: Jon Dutton explains how the venues were chosen for next year’s World Cup | Rugby League News





Shaun Wane and England will deal with France in Bolton throughout the group phases of the 2021 World Cup

On Tuesday, the groups associated with the 2021 Rugby League World Cup learnt which venues they were going to be dipping into when the components for the competition were exposed.

An overall of 21 venues throughout England will be utilized for the guys’s, females’s and wheelchair competitions, consisting of a number of beyond the sport’s standard heartlands.

Here, RLWC2021 president Jon Dutton explains a few of the believed procedure behind which venues were chosen to host which matches …

England’s path

Hosts England get next year’s World Cup underway versus Samoa at Newcastle’s St James’ Park – a routine location for Super League’s Magic Weekend – on Saturday, October 23, followed by protecting champs Australia handling Fiji at the very same ground one day later on.

England then head to the University of Bolton Stadium to deal with France on October 30 and settle Group A versus Greece on November 6 with the very first global rugby league match to be dipped into another football ground Bramall Lane, which is among Sheffield Eagles’ previous houses.

The components have actually likewise been organized so Shaun Wane’s guys – if they reach the knock-out phases as anticipated – head to Anfield for the quarter-finals and Arsenal’s house of the Emirates Stadium for the semis no matter whether they end up very first or 2nd in their group

St James’ Park hosts 2 video games on the opening weekend of the 2021 World Cup

“Kicking off in Newcastle, we think it’s about the whole weekend rather than just England versus Samoa,” Dutton stated.

“Specifically, on England, we desired a video game in the North-West, so we have actually picked Bolton for that specific video game and Sheffield is a little strong and brave, as the rest of the schedule is or the competition is.

“Should England certify they will remain in the north west by going to Anfield for that double-header quarter-final and if they win that video game they will go to the Emirates for the semi-final.

Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane hosts England’s clash with Greece

“For the England fan, it’s a way of plotting their way to the final should they win their games and we think we’ve got the balance between geography and different sized venues to give different offers for people.”

The females’s competition is centred around Headingley and the brand-new LNER Community Stadium in York, with the last to be held ahead of the guys’s decider at Old Trafford on November 27.

England’s females will likewise play Canada at Anfield in their group, while Hull’s KCOM Stadium will see Papua New Guinea handling debutants Brazil.

Anfield will invite England’s females and the World Cup quarter-finals

“The women’s venues, we learnt a lot from 2017 with a single venue for the group games and the final in Brisbane,” Dutton stated.

“What we wanted to do for the women’s tournament was have two centres of York and Leeds for the group games, but we’ve mixed that with the Anfield game working through to Old Trafford and one in Hull.”

Beyond the heartlands

Of the non-heartland locations hosting matches, maybe the 2 which stick out the most are Middlesbrough and Coventry.

Tonga and the Cook Islands will deal with each other at the Riverside Stadium

Pacific Islands powerhouse Tonga and the amazing Cook Islands group will be breaking brand-new ground by heading to the Riverside Stadium for their Group D match on November 7 after the city won the right to host a match as part of a quote from the larger Tees Valley location.

The obstacle now is to offer out the 34,742- capability location in a location where football controls the sporting landscape.

“We thought hard about Middlesbrough,” Dutton stated. “It hasn’t been associated with rugby league, it remains in an extremely intriguing geographical location and they pertained to the celebration as the Tees Valley, which has a population of three-quarters of a million individuals.

“In speaking with individuals in the location about what would work best, they were actually clear a Pacific country and a huge video game, and I believe with Tonga versus the Cook Island we have actually provided that. The obstacle now is to fill the Riverside Stadium.

“Let’s not underestimate how tough that’s going to be, but we’ve served up an offer which we think can entice non-core rugby league fans to come and have a great experience.”

Coventry’s Ricoh Arena, which is the house of Gallagher Premiership rugby union club Wasps, has actually currently hosted global rugby league as part of a double-header including England, Scotland, Australia and New Zealand throughout the 2016 Four Nations.

Coventry’s Ricoh Arena hosted a Four Nations double-header in 2016

The Kangaroos and the Scots will be heading back to the West Midlands for their Group B encounter on October 29, with the match incorporating as part of Coventry’s UK City of Culture events.

“We had a really interesting experience in 2016 for the Four Nations double-header at the Ricoh Arena,” Dutton stated.

“The crucial thing with Coventry is it is the City of Culture in the UK in 2021, their dates have actually been returned a little which I believe operate in our favour, so this has to do with becoming part of a larger cultural and sport deal than particularly the component.

“We discovered a lot about where the location lies in distance to the city and a few of the transportation overlay, and we’ll need to work harder on and dishing out an experience more than simply the 80 minutes of the video game.

“We’ve got a Friday night game, thinking of Wasps and some of the events we’ve had at the Ricoh Arena, so blending all of that in I think we’ve been bold and brave with the selection for Coventry.”