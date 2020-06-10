RLWC 2021: Ambassador Luke Gale’s England World Cup ambition | Rugby League News





Luke Gale performed in each sport for England on the 2017 World Cup

With below 500 days to go till subsequent 12 months’s Rugby League World Cup, Luke Gale is already enjoying his half within the event off the sector.

However, the Leeds Rhinos half-back and RLWC2021 ambassador desires to make sure he’s concerned on the pitch too when the game’s world gathering kicks off at St James’ Park in Newcastle subsequent October.

Gale performed in each match of England’s 2017 marketing campaign below Wayne Bennett as they completed runners-up to co-hosts Australia and, having been named in new nationwide crew head coach Shaun Wane’s preliminary 31-man squad, is raring for one more crack at world glory.

“It’s kind of a strange thing,” Gale advised Sky Sports. “I’m speaking about it, however I’ve acquired one eye on getting within the crew as nicely. It’s nice from either side.

“The expertise I had in 2017 was superb, clearly taking place by the narrowest of margins in opposition to Australia within the closing.

“So, how good would it not be to show the tables on them on dwelling soil?

“Playing in the World Cup is a massive achievement anyway, but to do it on home soil would be even more amazing so I’m definitely looking forward to it. I might be 31 years old, but I’ve still got an eye on next year.”

Gale has settled rapidly into life at Leeds

Gale’s recall to the England set-up comes on the again of a nice begin to the presently suspended Super League season with new membership Leeds, having missed the 2018 sequence in opposition to New Zealand and the 2019 Great Britain southern hemisphere tour resulting from damage.

During his absence, Sam Tomkins and Richie Myler pulled on the No. 7 shirt in England’s 2-1 sequence win over the Kiwis two years in the past, whereas heritage participant Jackson Hastings took on the scrum-half function for all 4 of final 12 months’s Lions Tests.

Indeed, the half-back partnership usually proved a conundrum Bennett by no means appeared fairly capable of remedy. For instance, Gale partnered Gareth Widdop for the primary two 2017 World Cup group video games after which Kevin Brown for the rest of the event when Widdop moved to full-back.

St Helens star Jonny Lomax and George Williams, presently impressing for Canberra Raiders within the NRL, are ready within the wings too and lots of pundits are eager to search out out what Wane views as his excellent half-back partnership.

Kevin Brown was Gale’s half-back accomplice for a part of the 2017 World Cup

The cancellation of this winter’s Ashes sequence as a result of coronavirus pandemic means the England boss is trying to find one other opponent to fine-tune his facet in opposition to, however Gale is concentrating solely on ensuring he takes one of many locations up for grabs.

“George Williams going over to Australia has started his campaign well, you’ve got Lomax, myself – and Gaz Widdop missed out on the initial squad, so he’ll be wanting to get himself back in the picture,” Gale mentioned.

“I suppose there’s loads of water to go below the bridge till 2021, however from a participant’s viewpoint all you are able to do is preserving turning up week in, week out and placing the nice performances in – and hopefully that will get you picked.

“That’s all I used to think in 2017 and obviously I’ve missed out the last couple of years due to injury, but as long as you’re taking care of your performance week to week, the bigger accolades come off the back of that.”

England averted previous rivals Australia within the draw for the 2021 group phases too by advantage of each being seeded, though it was confirmed on Wednesday that they may each be making Manchester their coaching base for the event.

The host nation is, nonetheless, up in opposition to acquainted opponents France and Samoa in Group A, together with debutants Greece, who overcame big obstacles of their homeland which led to them having to play dwelling qualifiers abroad.

At the identical time, England’s ladies face will various opposition within the type of Canada and Brazil within the group phases of their event, whereas the wheelchair crew’s opponents embody Spain and Norway.

Gale can also be excited to see so many groups from past rugby league’s conventional boundaries incomes the correct to tackle the established nations.

Debutants Greece are in England’s group for subsequent 12 months’s World Cup

“It’s amazing and there are so many side stories to these games,” Gale mentioned. “I suppose [Greece] enjoying in opposition to England can be the head of their careers.

“I’ve played Samoa before – they’re a great side who are getting better and better – and I made my debut against France in Avignon [in 2016] so that will be kind of special as well. There are so many different plots and it’s super exciting.

“Just trying on the movies on the social platforms, it despatched shivers down my backbone simply how entertaining it’s.

“We’ve got the wheelchair and the women’s World Cups running alongside as well, and I think it will be the biggest and best World Cup ever – and hopefully England will lift the trophy.”