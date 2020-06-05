RL Retro: Watch a controversial classic between London Broncos and St Helens on Friday | Rugby League News





St.Helens had been topped champions of Super League in 1996

We take one other journey down reminiscence lane on Friday night with a classic Super League conflict – this one as chosen by you.

This week, we rewind all the way in which again to that first season of summer time rugby in July 1996 and a thrilling and controversial contest between London Broncos and St Helens at The Valley after it got here out on high in our web site ballot.

Saints, led by their maverick half-back and captain Bobbie Goulding and that season’s main try-scorer Paul Newlove, had already clinched the Challenge Cup and had been firmly in rivalry to raise the Super League title as effectively.

Rugby League Retro Live on

But the Broncos had been no pushovers, having held one other of the title contenders Wigan – who claimed their seventh-straight championship within the last season of winter rugby league – to an 18-18 draw at Central Park the earlier month.

The Londoners would go on to complete fourth within the first Super League season and they pushed St Helens all the way in which on this encounter, which went proper to the wire.

Saints stormed into an early 14-2 lead, however the Broncos had been degree by half-time and the lead modified fingers after the break to arrange a tense end for the 6,286 followers in attendance.

London Broncos completed fourth within the first Super League season

It all got here right down to a choice from the newly-implemented video referee when Apollo Perlini – who already had one attempt to his title – tried to burrow his manner by means of a number of Broncos defenders and ended up on his again.

Nevertheless, the video referee took the choice to award the strive and it ended up sealing a 32-28 win for the guests, who would go on to be topped the primary Super League champions by only one level from outdated rivals Wigan.

Watch the classic Super League showdown between London Broncos and St Helens on Sky Sports Arena from 8pm on Friday.