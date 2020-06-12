RL Retro: Brian Noble recalls Wigan Warriors’ record comeback in 2007 Super League play-offs | Rugby League News





Wigan celebrate their narrow play-off make an impression on Bradford in 2007

It was September 21 – the opening game of the 2007 Super League play-off series.

A meeting between third-placed Bradford Bulls and a Wigan Warriors side, who remained unbeaten in their last five games of the season, to secure the last play-off spot.

That year the Bulls boasted an outstanding home record at Odsal, beaten just twice in front of their own fans and unbeaten in their last nine home games heading into the match.

Both clubs had suffered points deductions during the season as well, Bradford being docked two points and Wigan losing four for salary cap breaches the previous year.

Adding further spice to the occasion, Wigan were underneath the coaching guidance of former Bradford hero Brian Noble.

Noble had light emitting diode the Bulls to five straight grand finals from 2001 to 2005, winning at Old Trafford on three occasions, before leaving for Wigan in April 2006.

“I was still uncomfortable going back to Bradford,” Noble told Sky Sports. “Because it was my hometown club that I’d been involved with for 30 years and I never liked going back.”

The visit to Bradford was Wigan’s first play-off appearance in three years, but Noble insisted that there clearly was plenty of belief within the team.

“We had no pressure really, because we had snuck into the six, we’d beaten Saints the week before, we had played really well.

“Every time you get anywhere near the playoffs, you think we can get to the grand final. I had done it with Bradford from third.”

Bradford forward David Solomona crossed for a first-half hat-trick to help the Bulls have a 22-6 half-time lead and Noble admitted to questioning his own strategy.

David Solomona scored a first-half hat-trick for Bradford

“The way the game started I thought, ‘mate, you don’t know what you’ve done here, you’re in for a good hiding’,” Noble said.

“We weren’t that bad. We bombed three opportunities for tries, therefore i knew we’d tries in us.

“Solomona was the key, he was unstoppable from that kind of distance, but everybody knew he was unstoppable. All week we said ‘this guy is unstoppable’.”

At the break, footage was shown on Sky Sports from inside the Wigan dressing room, where the head coach was using drink bottles on a dining table as a way to demonstrate his point.

“I was putting all the ducks in a row basically,” Noble said. “Bradford were having us in and around the ruck a little bit and they were see the fringes on this left side.

“We were unable working together in a collection and we were unable going much enough toward disrupt just what Bradford had been doing.

“So I had been saying, ‘don’t have one jar in front side of an individual over presently there, have them close to each other’.

“You have a whole lot more chance because when a couple of people jump the line which made opportunities for Bradford going into the line a whole lot easier. It was a defensive message I was giving.”

Mark Calderwood’s hat-trick helped fireplace Wigan’s fightback

The half-time staff talk appeared in vain, and most will be thinking that the overall game was just about over, any time Iestyn Harris scored Bradford’s fifth try out of the night time just a couple of minutes following your restart.

But not really Noble.

“I wasn’t thinking game over,” Noble said. “Watching the video footage back I had been amazed at just how calm I actually looked, due to the fact inside I had been helter-skelter.

“I knew we had points in us, I knew we could break Bradford’s line. Whether we could score enough was the question and more importantly whether we could stop them scoring was the challenge.”

With 25 mins left, Wigan trailed 30-6 and required to produce typically the greatest-ever Super League comeback, at that point, when they were to progress in typically the play-offs.

“I never once lost the fact I thought we could win,” Noble said.

Mark Calderwood touched upon 55 mins, for the to begin four Wigan tries in 16 mins. The previous Leeds Rhinos centre and then scored their second, prior to Harrison Hansen touched straight down in typically the 65th moment.

But it was any time Calderwood finished his hat-trick with an excellent 85-metre interception try from your Shontayne Hape pass, that this score has been level from 30-30.

“What about his intercept? You know what, he shouldn’t have been there,” Noble said. “I remember considering at the time, ‘what’s he performing there?’

“Shontayne Hape passed the ball to him, popped it up, and I went ‘that’s what he’s doing there.’ No-one was going to catch him, he was like lightning, Mark Calderwood, a brilliant player.”

With less than a few minutes on the time, Pat Richards completed typically the remarkable comeback, kicking the initial one-pointer of the prolific job that developed more than three or more,000 details in the two Super League and the NRL.

“In many respects there was an element of luck with us that night, to get us back into the game,” Noble mentioned.

“There was also an element of skill and good play from us, that allowed us to get the 31-points at the end of the day.”

The 31-30 succeed was the greatest comeback in Super League history too stage.

It has been, in truth, Wigan who else extended typically the comeback record to 26-points, when they earned 42-36 from Hull KR five many years later.

But it absolutely was the task of eliminating a 24-point deficit in a play-off that remains to be one of the greatest achievements from the summer period.

“I was massively thrilled, because I was involved in something that doesn’t happen very often, I don’t care what anybody says. I was heart and soul Wigan that night – definitely,” Noble mentioned.

“However, before the sport, when I visited the purchase a pint of whole milk, I copped heaps. When I visited my own loved ones, half of options still Bradford season ticketed holders, we were holding saying ‘you’re going to acquire flogged’.

“I didn’t like doing it to Bradford, but if you put me in the same situation again, I’d do it every day of the week.”