Rivian raises $2.5 billion ahead of launch of electric pickup and SUV

EV startup Rivian has raised $2.5 billion, bringing its total funding to date to around $6 billion ahead of the launch of its all-electric pickup truck and SUV in early 2021. $5.35 billion of which has come in the past year and a half alone, with Rivian scooping up big investments from Ford, Amazon, and Cox Automotive in 2019.

The new funding originates from Soros Fund Management LLC, Coatue (a hedge fund), Fidelity Management and Research Company, and investment firm Baron Capital Group. Amazon and still another previous investor, BlackRock, also participated in the funding round, that was advised by T. Rowe Price.

The huge influx of money helps further establish Rivian’s position as what’s likely the absolute most well-capitalized EV startup on earth. It will even bolster the company’s massive growth, as it has recently opened up a half-dozen offices in and outside of the US and hired around 2,400 people.

Rivian was founded in 2009 and originally attempt to build a Tesla Roadster-style low rider, but eventually pivoted to designing an electric pickup truck and SUV. It stayed excessively quiet for pretty much a decade, only emerging from stealth mode in mid-2018 ahead of the launch of its first two vehicles, the R1T (the pickup) and the R1S (the SUV), at that year’s LA Auto Show.

The startup has exploded rapidly ever since then. And not just has it taken in an unbelievable amount of money, however, many of those deals are strategic, too. Rivian is working with Ford on developing an electric vehicle because of its Lincoln brand (though one project had been scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic), and it really is building a massive fleet of electric delivery vans for Amazon.