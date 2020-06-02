Rivian makes cuts and names new chief operating officer

Amazon-backed EV startup Rivian has laid off about 40 workers at its headquarters in Plymouth, Michigan, The Verge has realized. The cuts, which the corporate has confirmed to The Verge, have been made throughout departments and included engineers, recruiters, and others, in line with two former workers. The firm has additionally made a lot of new government hires, and has changed its first chief operating officer.

Rivian has been on a hiring spree during the last yr fueled by $three billion price of investments from Amazon, Ford, T. Rowe Price, and others. The startup at present employs a bit of greater than 2,000 folks general, which means the layoffs account for roughly 2 p.c of its workforce. The former workers say they imagine the cuts have been associated to the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, although Rivian says they have been performance-based.

“From time to time, it’s important for any performance-focused and fast-growing company to streamline its organization to improve effectiveness,” Amy Mast, Rivian’s public relations director, stated in a press release. “Rivian remains healthy, growing, and focused on the launch of our products.”

To that time, Mast pointed to a handful of new executives Rivian just lately employed. The firm has a new chief operating officer in Rod Copes, who spent 19 years at Harley-Davidson and got here to Rivian from one other bike maker, Royal Enfield. Rivian says that Jim Morgan, the startup’s unique COO, will proceed to advise CEO RJ Scaringe, and that he initially got here aboard as a placeholder till it discovered a everlasting alternative.

(Morgan, who didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark to substantiate that characterization, will not be the primary C-suite government to depart Rivian. The firm’s first chief expertise officer, former Apple and Intel government Mike Bell, left earlier this yr, as The Verge first reported.)

Rivian has additionally employed Matt Horton, the previous chief business officer of electrical bus maker Proterra, to assist run a charging division that may be working on its own Supercharger-style network. Noe Mejia will assist run Rivian’s service operation after holding comparable positions at Lucid Motors and Tesla. Georgios Sarakakis, who spent greater than six years at Tesla and additionally labored at each Apple and Waymo, is the corporate’s new vice chairman of reliability engineering.

Two different Tesla veterans have been employed as properly. Charly Mwangi, a former Tesla senior director of engineering, is now Rivian’s government vice chairman of producing engineering, whereas Cindy Nicola, Tesla’s former vice chairman of world recruiting, is now Rivian’s vice chairman of expertise acquisition.

Whatever the rationale for the job cuts, Rivian has felt an affect from the pandemic. The firm has delayed the discharge of its first two electrical automobiles, the R1T pickup truck and the R1S SUV, to 2021 and only just last week started bringing workers back to its manufacturing unit in Illinois. Ford and Lincoln additionally canceled a luxurious SUV that was speculated to be constructed utilizing Rivian’s EV expertise.